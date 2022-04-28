Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 604,408 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Oldfield Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854,044 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 604,408 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. makes up approximately 3.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 1.52% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $28,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BVN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 31.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,280,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,774,000 after buying an additional 631,894 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 1,317,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.73%.

BVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

