Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $337-343 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.60 million.Omnicell also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.40. The company had a trading volume of 617,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,788. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.