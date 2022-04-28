Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.16

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.16 and traded as low as C$1.70. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 28,290 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONC shares. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.15. The company has a market cap of C$93.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.