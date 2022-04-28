Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.39 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $29.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.