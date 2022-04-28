OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get OneSpan alerts:

OSPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $560.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.63.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 66,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37,481 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.