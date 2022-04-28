OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,808,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.33. 119,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66. The company has a market cap of $494.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 3.32. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

