Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.72

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.72 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

ONEXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 68.81% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Onex’s payout ratio is 2.03%.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

