Oppenheimer Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $26.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $27.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $28.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $31.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $109.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $133.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,293.88.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,285.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,646.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,773.70. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

