Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 4,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 765,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.
The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Option Care Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 178.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 504,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after buying an additional 323,264 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
