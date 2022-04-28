Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 4,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 765,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Option Care Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 178.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 504,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after buying an additional 323,264 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

