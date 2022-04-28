Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 1.5%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 6,090,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 15,981,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £8.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.

In other Oracle Power news, insider Andreas Migge bought 69,480 shares of Oracle Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,084.40 ($2,656.64).

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

