Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $160.25 million and $2.61 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 603,482,249 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

