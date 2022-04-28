O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.35-$32.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $33.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2-$14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.35 billion.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $91.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $622.98. 79,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $519.32 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $691.47 and a 200 day moving average of $669.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by ($0.28). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $723.75.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

