Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 794.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 171,721 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114,458 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 884,995 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

