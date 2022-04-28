Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

In related news, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,843,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 97,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

