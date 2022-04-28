Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

OCDX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,609. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,946.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,161 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,339 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,300 shares during the period.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.