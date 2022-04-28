Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OC stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.10. 9,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,615. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

