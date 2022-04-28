Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $19,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,642 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52.

