Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 6.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.18. 168,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,831,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

