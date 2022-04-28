Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Trading Up 1.3%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 709 ($9.04) and last traded at GBX 704 ($8.97). Approximately 129,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 242,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 695 ($8.86).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 715.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 801.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £664.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

