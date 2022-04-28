Page Arthur B Buys New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Page Arthur B bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $559.70. 64,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,866. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $368.18 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $248.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.