Page Arthur B Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Page Arthur B reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 178,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $115.18. 699,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,268,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $209.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $113.39 and a 52 week high of $189.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

