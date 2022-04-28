Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) PT Raised to GBX 280 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 280 ($3.57) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Pantheon Resources stock opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.78) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00. Pantheon Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 25.75 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.20 ($1.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Pantheon Resources (Get Rating)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

