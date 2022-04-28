Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.95.

PGRE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,081. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -344.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Paramount Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Paramount Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 550,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

