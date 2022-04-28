Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.80. 11,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,016. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

