Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $419,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.53. The stock had a trading volume of 108,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $244.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

