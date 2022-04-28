Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $9.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.30. The stock had a trading volume of 139,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,840. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

