Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after acquiring an additional 799,555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 301,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

