Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 772 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,206 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $579.55. 9,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,996. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $581.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.75. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

