Parcion Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $570.88. 34,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $594.69 and its 200-day moving average is $584.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

