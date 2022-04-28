ParkinGo (GOT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $216.00

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $216.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,543.51 or 0.99750374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00052177 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00024470 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001781 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

