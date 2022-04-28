Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Position Lifted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after acquiring an additional 635,782 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Patterson Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.