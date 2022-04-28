Paul Van der Burgh Buys 12,000 Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Stock

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) insider Paul Van der Burgh acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £9,720 ($12,388.48).

Shares of LON LOOK opened at GBX 79.10 ($1.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. Lookers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.59 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £309.99 million and a PE ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.01.

Get Lookers alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 150 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 102 locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.