Payfare (TSE:PAY) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.38. Approximately 162,101 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 77,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Payfare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Payfare alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$297.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.01.

In other Payfare news, Director Marco Margiotta purchased 15,000 shares of Payfare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.35 per share, with a total value of C$95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,095,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,957,250.50.

Payfare Company Profile (TSE:PAY)

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.