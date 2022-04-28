Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.36%.

Shares of PFIS stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,405. The company has a market cap of $356.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

PFIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens started coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 1,030 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $50,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

