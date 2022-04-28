PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $177.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,233,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,078. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.97 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $245.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

