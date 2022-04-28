PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.56.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $177.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.