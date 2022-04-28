PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

PerkinElmer has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $146.38. 37,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,802. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.33.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

