Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €224.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €224.00 ($240.86) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($217.20) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($286.02) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €226.54 ($243.59).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA RI traded down €2.00 ($2.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €193.50 ($208.06). The company had a trading volume of 394,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €191.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €198.62. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.