Peter Hodgson Purchases 25,000 Shares of Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO) Stock

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO – Get Rating) insider Peter Hodgson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.68 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($30,215.83).

Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, SME home loans, asset financing, bank guarantees, and coronavirus SME guarantee scheme loans. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Southbank, Australia.

