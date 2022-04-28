PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.79.

NYSE PCG traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $12.93. 24,813,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,146,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 366.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PG&E by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,658,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182,497 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

