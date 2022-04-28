PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. PG&E updated its FY22 guidance to $1.07-$1.13 EPS.

NYSE PCG traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 24,813,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,146,303. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 108.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 634,124 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in PG&E by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 149,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

