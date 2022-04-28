Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Trading 7.6% Higher

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 4,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Pgs Asa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

