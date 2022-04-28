Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0092 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $793,324.41 and approximately $10.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,022.42 or 1.00052809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00052295 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00243945 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00105487 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00149307 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00309190 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,228,131 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.