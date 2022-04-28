Pigeoncoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $634,827.76 and $52,880.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 104% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

