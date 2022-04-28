Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PPC traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,561. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 218.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

