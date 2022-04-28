Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.
NASDAQ PPC traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,561. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 218.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.70.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.