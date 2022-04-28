Pillar Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $30,510.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

