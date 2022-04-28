Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Down 75.9% in April

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the March 31st total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 519,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,070. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $47.44 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ping An Insurance will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNGAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

