Pinkcoin Trading Down 43.9% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $440,364.26 and $29.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00244522 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004307 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000718 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.90 or 0.00580315 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,914,279 coins and its circulating supply is 435,653,843 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

