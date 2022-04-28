Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,323 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,440. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 42.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

