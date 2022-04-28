Piper Sandler Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $32.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

BIGC opened at $16.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.85. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,649 shares of company stock worth $4,493,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

